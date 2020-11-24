BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.50% of The Wendy’s worth $374,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

