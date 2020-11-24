BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.50% of The Wendy’s worth $374,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Wendy`s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 28,255 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 28,255 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.
Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,727 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated
Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,727 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Shares Bought by Commerce Bank
Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Shares Bought by Commerce Bank
Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 4,732 Sensata Technologies Holding plc
Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 4,732 Sensata Technologies Holding plc
Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 10,339 Unum Group
Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 10,339 Unum Group
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report