BlackRock Inc. Has $381.39 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.74% of WD-40 worth $381,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3,630.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $264.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average of $201.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.