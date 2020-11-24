M&T Bank Corp Purchases 716 Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Visteon by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $121.26.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

