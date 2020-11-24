Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $20,994,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $202.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.