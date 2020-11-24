M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,523 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,998,000 after purchasing an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after buying an additional 571,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.