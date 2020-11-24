M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,188 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,355.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 530,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 100,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 98,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

AMN opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.