M&T Bank Corp Acquires 7,898 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $449,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $423,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,365 and sold 376,620 shares valued at $5,759,409. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

