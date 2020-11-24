Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $912,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 68,445 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $71.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,590 shares of company stock worth $4,118,401. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

