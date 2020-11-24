Aperio Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal Display by 30.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,864. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $220.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $224.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

