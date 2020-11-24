Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,359 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE:JBL opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

