Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

NYSE SEE opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

