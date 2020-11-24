Aperio Group LLC Acquires 19,823 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CubeSmart by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 139,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in CubeSmart by 10.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.31.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

