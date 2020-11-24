M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,677 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 60.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 27.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT stock opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,076. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

