MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

