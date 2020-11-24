Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

