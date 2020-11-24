M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $71.97.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,882,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 106,460 shares of company stock worth $5,429,384 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

