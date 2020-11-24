M&T Bank Corp Sells 485 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

