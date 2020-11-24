Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $259,734.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,962 shares of company stock worth $599,243. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.