M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.