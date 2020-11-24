NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

