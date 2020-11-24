M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,909 shares of company stock worth $55,929,971 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

