Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after buying an additional 886,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essent Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,774,000 after buying an additional 297,361 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

