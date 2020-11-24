M&T Bank Corp Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.