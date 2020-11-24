Trexquant Investment LP Takes $293,000 Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,789 shares of company stock worth $5,644,507. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

