M&T Bank Corp Buys 113 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Life Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $3,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

