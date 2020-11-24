Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MobileIron by 20.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of MobileIron by 25.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MobileIron by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in MobileIron by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOBL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

In other news, Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $739,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 3,804,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,744,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MOBL stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. MobileIron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

