iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

