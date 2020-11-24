Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.