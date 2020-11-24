Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,177 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Insiders sold 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $14,209,947 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

