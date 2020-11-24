Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

