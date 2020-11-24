Analyzing PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) & Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN)

Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Deltagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Deltagen and PRA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 2.32 $243.02 million $4.80 23.14

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Deltagen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Deltagen and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 1 6 5 0 2.33

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $107.09, suggesting a potential downside of 3.59%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Deltagen.

Profitability

This table compares Deltagen and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deltagen N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences 6.86% 25.01% 7.46%

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Deltagen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deltagen

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, as well as bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services that clients to access and analyze Symphony Health and integrated third-party data. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardiometabolic, and infectious diseases. The company has a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to launch a clinical trial for developing treatments for children with relapsed acute leukemia. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

