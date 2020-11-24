Trexquant Investment LP Takes $315,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period.

LHC Group stock opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

