VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 636.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 465,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

