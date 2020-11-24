Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 7,081 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of eGain worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in eGain by 87.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 108,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in eGain by 349.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in eGain by 434.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 140,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $337.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

