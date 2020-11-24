Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Albireo Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,540 shares of company stock valued at $808,048. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.