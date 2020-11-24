Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,153 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 151,869 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,477. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

