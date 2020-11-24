GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 647,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 171,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $158,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,567 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,896. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

