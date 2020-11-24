Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,418 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spire by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spire by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth $79,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

SR opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

