Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Rayonier worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Rayonier by 161.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $405,000. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

