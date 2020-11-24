Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,656 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 42.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 451,269 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

