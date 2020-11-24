QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in QAD by 454.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,916.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.