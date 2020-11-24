Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 9,403 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYKE. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $383,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

