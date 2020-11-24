FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,978 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $224,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FormFactor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,288 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

