Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.34% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBIO. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

CBIO stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

