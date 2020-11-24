1,405 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $234.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $246.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average is $224.58.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

