18,205 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.