Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $83,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.