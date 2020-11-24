Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 3,350 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $64,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $160,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,597 shares of company stock worth $1,276,546 in the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

