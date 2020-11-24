Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,115 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $5,846,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,042,283.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 302,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 302,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of UNFI opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $934.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

