34,308 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 1,875,000 shares valued at $20,164,750. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

